IBPS SO admit card 2023 RELEASED at ibps.in, direct link to download CRP SPL XII hall tickets

File photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) Main exam 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the IBPS SP 2023 admit card from the official website at www.ibps.in.

The IBPS Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XII) Main examination 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023. The IBPS Specialist Officers' prelims 2022 result was declared on January 17.

IBPS SO admit card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Enter your log in credentials

The IBPS SO Mains admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout.

IBPS SO admit card 2023

READ: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for Senior Manager posts at bankofbaroda.co.in