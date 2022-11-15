Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 registration underway: Vacancy for 710 Specialist Officer Posts, details here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 registration link is active. Interested candidates can apply at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 registration underway: Vacancy for 710 Specialist Officer Posts, details here
IBPS SO 2022 | Photo: PTI
The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Specialist Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply from the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is November 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.
 
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy 
  • Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
  • Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
  • IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
  • HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
 
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates 
  • On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates-- November 01 to November 21
  • Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)-- November 1 to 21
  • Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary-- December 2022
  • Online Examination (Preliminary)-- December 24/ December 31
  • Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023
  • Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 29
  • Online Examination (Main)-- January 2023
  • Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 2023
  • Online Examination (Main)-- January 29
  • Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination-- February 2023
  • Download of call letters for interview-- February 2023
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
  • Law Officer (Scale I): Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.
  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.