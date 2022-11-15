IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 registration underway: Vacancy for 710 Specialist Officer Posts, details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Specialist Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply from the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is November 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy
- Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
- Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
- IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
- HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates
- On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates-- November 01 to November 21
- Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)-- November 1 to 21
- Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary-- December 2022
- Online Examination (Preliminary)-- December 24/ December 31
- Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023
- Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 29
- Online Examination (Main)-- January 2023
- Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 2023
- Online Examination (Main)-- January 29
- Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination-- February 2023
- Download of call letters for interview-- February 2023
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
- Law Officer (Scale I): Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.
- Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.
- Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.