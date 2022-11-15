IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 registration underway: Vacancy for 710 Specialist Officer Posts, details here

IBPS SO 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Specialist Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply from the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is November 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy

Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates-- November 01 to November 21

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)-- November 1 to 21

Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary-- December 2022

Preliminary-- December 2022 Online Examination (Preliminary)-- December 24/ December 31

Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023

January 2023 Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 29

Online Examination (Main)-- January 2023

Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 2023

Online Examination (Main)-- January 29

Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination-- February 2023

Download of call letters for interview-- February 2023

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification