IBPS RRB Results 2019 declared; check details at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the provisional allotment list for the 2019 Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, Officer II, and Officer III posts yesterday on its official website- ibps.in.

Candidates who had appeared for IBPS RRB Examination can check their IBPS RRB Results on the official website -- ibps.in.

The list for positions including Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, Officer Scale-II (GBO), Officer Scale-II (Specialist Officers), Officer Scale-II under RRB VII can be accessed on the main website till the end of the month.

Steps to check IBPS RRB 2019 Result...

1. Go to official website ibps.in.

2. Click on the result ticker present on the homepage.

3. A new tab will open. Enter all your details.

4. Click on submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download your result, take a print out of the same for a future reference.