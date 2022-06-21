IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at www.ibps.in, check steps to apply

File Photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IPBS) has invited applications for the posts of Officers and Office Assistants. The last date to apply for the same is June 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IBPS - www.ibps.in. A total of 8106 vacant posts will be filled through this recruiment drive.

According to the official notification, "Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) as Group “A”-Officers(Scale- I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI)."

Candidates who are willing to apply can check the eligibility criteria, education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Officer (Scale I, II, III)

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates - Rs 175

For all others - Rs 850

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates - Rs 175

For all others - Rs 850

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant posts before June 27, 2022, via the official website of IBPS - www.ibps.in. It is also important for the candidates to regularly be in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for particulars and updates.