EDUCATION

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 admit card released on ibps.in.; know steps to download hall tickets, exam guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Preliminary Exam Scale 1 can now download the hall ticket as the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally released the admit cards today (November 16). Candidates can visit the official website (ibpsreg.ibps) to download the hall tickets.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 09:38 PM IST

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 admit card released on ibps.in.; know steps to download hall tickets, exam guidelines
Candidates who are appearing for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Preliminary Exam Scale 1 can now download the hall ticket as the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally released the admit cards today (November 16). Candidates can visit the official website (ibpsreg.ibps) to download the hall tickets.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 is a managerial-level post in Regional Rural Banks, with a selection process involving a Preliminary exam, a Main exam, and an Interview. The prelim exams are scheduled for November 22nd and 23rd, 2025, while the results will be out between December 2025 and January 2026. The bank also informed that Mains Exam hall tickets will be available between December 2025 and January 2026. The declaration of Mains results and the interview round will be conducted by the end of February 2026.

IBPS RRB Prelims 2025 eligibility

  • Candidates appearing for the exams must be citizens of India (or other eligible categories as specified by the government).
  • Candidates should be between 18 and 30 years. Age relaxation for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe will be 5 years, Other Backwards Class 3 years, and Persons with Benchmark Disability 10 years.
  • Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised University or its equivalent. Preference is given to candidates with degrees in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, IT, Management, Law, Economics, or Accountancy.
  • Candidates should be proficient in the local language of the state where the RRB is located. 


How to download IBPS RRB prelims exam 2025 admit card?

1. Visit the official website, ibps.in.

2. Click the link for the Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs on the homepage.

3. The IBPS RRB PO admission card will appear on the screen when you input your registration number, date of birth, and password on the login page.

4. Download and print the card.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
