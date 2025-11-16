IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 admit card released on ibps.in.; know steps to download hall tickets, exam guidelines

SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...
EDUCATION
Candidates who are appearing for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Preliminary Exam Scale 1 can now download the hall ticket as the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally released the admit cards today (November 16). Candidates can visit the official website (ibpsreg.ibps) to download the hall tickets.
The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 is a managerial-level post in Regional Rural Banks, with a selection process involving a Preliminary exam, a Main exam, and an Interview. The prelim exams are scheduled for November 22nd and 23rd, 2025, while the results will be out between December 2025 and January 2026. The bank also informed that Mains Exam hall tickets will be available between December 2025 and January 2026. The declaration of Mains results and the interview round will be conducted by the end of February 2026.
IBPS RRB Prelims 2025 eligibility
How to download IBPS RRB prelims exam 2025 admit card?
1. Visit the official website, ibps.in.
2. Click the link for the Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs on the homepage.
3. The IBPS RRB PO admission card will appear on the screen when you input your registration number, date of birth, and password on the login page.
4. Download and print the card.