IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022 released at ibps.in, get direct link here

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022: Candidates can check and download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

File photo

IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on July 22, 2022. The prelims admit card are for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I). Candidates can check download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 28th August 2022, 03rd, and 04th September 2022. The exam will have reasoning and quantitative aptitude. The total number of questions will be 40 each and maximum marks is 80. The duration of the examination is 45 minutes. Candidates will have to follow all the COVID19 restrictions during the conduct of the exam.

IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
Click on IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2022 

