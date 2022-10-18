IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 on October 18 at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website. The result for Officer Scale I main exam results, Officer Scale II and III single exam results.

Candidates must note that only the result status will be shared today. The IBPS RRB PO 2022 Scorecards will be released by the institute in due course of time.

Read: UP PET 2022: Stranded before exams, lakhs of PET aspirants throng railway and bus stations in viral video

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: Know how to check