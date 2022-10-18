Search icon
IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 on October 18 at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website. The result for Officer Scale I main exam results, Officer Scale II and III single exam results.

Candidates must note that only the result status will be shared today. The IBPS RRB PO 2022 Scorecards will be released by the institute in due course of time.

Read: UP PET 2022: Stranded before exams, lakhs of PET aspirants throng railway and bus stations in viral video

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: Know how to check

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, click on IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 links available for Officer
  • Key in your login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
