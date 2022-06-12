Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022: Above 8,000 vacancies, important details

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022: 8106 vacancies are available for the post of Office Assistant, Officer Scale 1, Officer Scale 2, and Office Scale 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022: Above 8,000 vacancies, important details
IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct a recruitment drive to hire candidates for Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs). The IBPS will conduct an online exam for recruitment to the post of  Group A-Officers (Scale-1, 2, and 3)) and Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

A total of 8106 vacancies are available for the post of Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager). Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the 43 Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI).

The IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 is likely to be conducted between August 7 to August 21, 2022. 

IBPS RRB 2022: Important Dates

  • Notification Date- June 06, 2022
  • Application Starting Date- June 7, 2022
  • Application Last Date- June 27, 2022
  • Pre-Exam Training (PET)- July 18 to July 23, 2022
  • Prelims Exam Date 2022- August 2022
  • Prelims Result Date 2022- Expected in September 2022
  • Mains Exam Date 2022- September 2022
  • Mains Exam Date 2022- October 2022
  • Officer 2 and 3 Exam date 2022- September 2022

IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee

Officer (Scale 1, 2, and 3)

  • SC/ST/PWBD candidates-- Rs 175
  • for all others-- Rs 850

Office Assistant

  • SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates-- Rs 175
  • All others-- Rs 850

Read: DDA Recruitment 2022: Apply for 279 Junior Engineer, Planning assistant, other posts at dda.org.in, know how to apply

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.