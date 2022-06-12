IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022: Above 8,000 vacancies, important details

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct a recruitment drive to hire candidates for Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs). The IBPS will conduct an online exam for recruitment to the post of Group A-Officers (Scale-1, 2, and 3)) and Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

A total of 8106 vacancies are available for the post of Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager). Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the 43 Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI).

The IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 is likely to be conducted between August 7 to August 21, 2022.

IBPS RRB 2022: Important Dates

Notification Date- June 06, 2022

Application Starting Date- June 7, 2022

Application Last Date- June 27, 2022

Pre-Exam Training (PET)- July 18 to July 23, 2022

Prelims Exam Date 2022- August 2022

Prelims Result Date 2022- Expected in September 2022

Mains Exam Date 2022- September 2022

Mains Exam Date 2022- October 2022

Officer 2 and 3 Exam date 2022- September 2022

IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee

Officer (Scale 1, 2, and 3)

SC/ST/PWBD candidates-- Rs 175

for all others-- Rs 850

Office Assistant

SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates-- Rs 175

All others-- Rs 850

