IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022: Above 8,000 vacancies, important details

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct a recruitment drive to hire candidates for Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs). The IBPS will conduct an online exam for recruitment to the post of Group A-Officers (Scale-1, 2, and 3)) and Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose).
A total of 8106 vacancies are available for the post of Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager). Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the 43 Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI).
The IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 is likely to be conducted between August 7 to August 21, 2022.
IBPS RRB 2022: Important Dates
IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee
Officer (Scale 1, 2, and 3)
Office Assistant
