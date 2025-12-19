IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 to be declared soon at ibps.in, get direct LINK, steps to download Officer Scale 1 result here

Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will proceed to the Mains examination, scheduled for 28th December 2025.

RRB PO Prelims Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 for the Officer Scale 1 (PO) Prelims Exam on its official website -- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can check their qualifying status online. The exam was conducted on 22nd and 23rd November 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will proceed to the Mains examination, scheduled for 28th December 2025.

Steps to Check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025:

Visit the IBPS website - ibps.in. Navigate to the results section and select IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Result 2025. Enter your login information -- Registration Number or Roll Number and your Password or Date of Birth. Proceed to sign in by clicking the “Login” button to load your result page. Check your qualification status Save or print the result to keep a copy for upcoming stages and documentation needs.

Once declared, candidates can check their RRB PO Prelims Result here.