FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan

Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune, Indian edition of Emmy-winning show to begin on...

Sri Lanka announce preliminary T20 World Cup 2026 squad, sack Charith Asalanka as captain

Tamil Nadu draft SIR electoral roll 2025 out: Here's how to check if your name is on voter list

Dhurandhar mania in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Rajinikanth's 2.0 to become most pirated Indian movie

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 to be declared soon at ibps.in, get direct LINK, steps to download Officer Scale 1 result here

Jeffrey Epstein files update: When will DOJ release documents? Know timing, what to expect from the files, other details

This UK-based TV personality praises Indian Railways, calls Vande Bharat better than...; WATCH

'National Jiju' Nick Jonas dances to THIS song from Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's hiarious reaction goes viral - Watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'

Singapore Police denies any foul play in Zubeen Garg's death

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8

Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune, Indian edition of Emmy-winning show to begin on...

Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 to be declared soon at ibps.in, get direct LINK, steps to download Officer Scale 1 result here

Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will proceed to the Mains examination, scheduled for 28th December 2025.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 06:31 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 to be declared soon at ibps.in, get direct LINK, steps to download Officer Scale 1 result here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

RRB PO Prelims Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 for the Officer Scale 1 (PO) Prelims Exam on its official website -- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can check their qualifying status online. The exam was conducted on 22nd and 23rd November 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will proceed to the Mains examination, scheduled for 28th December 2025.

Steps to Check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025:

  1. Visit the IBPS  website - ibps.in.
  2. Navigate to the results section and select IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Prelims Result 2025.
  3. Enter your login information -- Registration Number or Roll Number and your Password or Date of Birth.
  4. Proceed to sign in by clicking the “Login” button to load your result page.
  5. Check your qualification status
  6. Save or print the result to keep a copy for upcoming stages and documentation needs.

Once declared, candidates can check their RRB PO Prelims Result here.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'
Singapore Police denies any foul play in Zubeen Garg's death
IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan
IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8
Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune, Indian edition of Emmy-winning show to begin on...
Akshay Kumar to host 'world's most popular TV game show' Wheel of Fortune
Sri Lanka announce preliminary T20 World Cup 2026 squad, sack Charith Asalanka as captain
Sri Lanka announce preliminary T20 World Cup 2026 squad, sack Charith Asalanka
Tamil Nadu draft SIR electoral roll 2025 out: Here's how to check if your name is on voter list
Tamil Nadu draft SIR electoral roll 2025 out: How to check your name
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement