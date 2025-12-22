FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IBPS has released the RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who cleared the prelims can download their hall ticket using login credentials. The Mains and Single Online Exam for Officer Scale I, II and III will be held on December 28, 2025.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 02:26 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam can now access their hall tickets from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, using their login credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre.

Exams Covered Under the Admit Card

Along with the Officer Scale I (Probationary Officer) Mains examination, IBPS has also released call letters for the Single Online Examination for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III posts. These examinations are part of the CRP RRB XIV recruitment drive for Regional Rural Banks across the country.

The admit card includes essential information such as the candidate’s personal details, examination venue, reporting time, and important exam-day instructions.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date

The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

Steps to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket:

  1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
  2. Click on the link related to 'CRP-RRBs-XIV Officer Scale I – Online Exam Call Letter'
  3. A login page will open on the screen
  4. Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth
  5. Submit the details to view the admit card
  6. Download the PDF and take at least two clear printouts for future use

Details to Verify on the Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify all the information printed on it, including:

  • Candidate’s name and photograph
  • Roll number and registration number
  • Examination centre address
  • Reporting time and exam shift
  • Duration of the examination
  • Important instructions for the exam day
  • Any discrepancy should be reported to IBPS immediately.

Important Dates for IBPS RRB PO 2025

IBPS is adhering to a tight recruitment schedule for the 2025 cycle. Key dates include:

Prelims Result Declaration: December 19, 2025

Mains Admit Card Release: December 21, 2025

Mains/Single Online Exam: December 28, 2025

Mains Result: Expected in January 2026

Interview Round: Likely in January or February 2026

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for updates and ensure timely preparation for the upcoming examination stages.

