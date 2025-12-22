IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here
IBPS has released the RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who cleared the prelims can download their hall ticket using login credentials. The Mains and Single Online Exam for Officer Scale I, II and III will be held on December 28, 2025.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit cards for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary exam can now access their hall tickets from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, using their login credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre.
Along with the Officer Scale I (Probationary Officer) Mains examination, IBPS has also released call letters for the Single Online Examination for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III posts. These examinations are part of the CRP RRB XIV recruitment drive for Regional Rural Banks across the country.
The admit card includes essential information such as the candidate’s personal details, examination venue, reporting time, and important exam-day instructions.
The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket:
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify all the information printed on it, including:
IBPS is adhering to a tight recruitment schedule for the 2025 cycle. Key dates include:
Prelims Result Declaration: December 19, 2025
Mains Admit Card Release: December 21, 2025
Mains/Single Online Exam: December 28, 2025
Mains Result: Expected in January 2026
Interview Round: Likely in January or February 2026
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for updates and ensure timely preparation for the upcoming examination stages.