IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 OUT: Official website, how to check, important dates here

IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2022 has been declared at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2022 on the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who did not qualify for the interview round can now check the IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2022. 

IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2022 Link has been active on the official website of IBPS. Candidates must keep their registration number which they get at the time of online registration with them as it is an important thing that will be required at the time of downloading the IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2022.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022: Important dates

  • IBPS RRB PO Mains exam 2022-- October 1
  • IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2022-- October 18
  • IBPS RRB PO Mains score Card 2022-- October 21

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of IBPS-- www.ibps.in
  • At the home page you will find the tab CRP RRBs on the left-hand side
  • Click on the above tab and a new page having CRP RRB XI will open
  • Click on the above link and you will get the IBPS RRB PO mains Score Card 2022 link
  • Click on the link and enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password
  • You can check your marks in the IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2022. 
