IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 OUT: Official website, how to check, important dates here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2022 on the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who did not qualify for the interview round can now check the IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2022.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2022 Link has been active on the official website of IBPS. Candidates must keep their registration number which they get at the time of online registration with them as it is an important thing that will be required at the time of downloading the IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2022.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022: Important dates

IBPS RRB PO Mains exam 2022-- October 1

IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2022-- October 18

IBPS RRB PO Mains score Card 2022-- October 21

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2022: How to check