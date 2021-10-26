IBPS RRB PO call letter 2021 released, check direct link, how to download
IBPS has said that the candidates can download their RRB PO interview letters from October 26 to November 25.
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview letter for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for Recruitment of Group “A” – (Probationary Officer) Officers (Scale-I, II & III). Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download their letters from the official website ibps.in.
Additionally, the direct link to download the IBPS RRB PO call letter 2021 is here.
IBPS has said that the candidates can download their interview letters from October 26 to November 25.
Steps to download the IBPS RRB PO interview letter 2021.
- Visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS) website ibps.in
- Click on the link ‘Click here to Download Interview Call letter for CRP RRBs-X-Officers Scale II,II and III’
- Click on the notification for your scale.
- Choose your preferred language and enter your credentials on the right hand pane.
- You can download and save the interview call letter from here.