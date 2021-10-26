IBPS RRB PO call letter 2021 released, check direct link, how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview letter for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for Recruitment of Group “A” – (Probationary Officer) Officers (Scale-I, II & III). Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download their letters from the official website ibps.in.

Additionally, the direct link to download the IBPS RRB PO call letter 2021 is here.

IBPS has said that the candidates can download their interview letters from October 26 to November 25.

Steps to download the IBPS RRB PO interview letter 2021.