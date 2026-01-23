IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Announced: Step-by step guide to download scorecards, check direct link here

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel confirm for The 50, actress is 'ready to challenge limits, embrace chaos', his beau says he's entering with 'sharper clarity'
EDUCATION
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB Clerk Result 2025 are out on IBPS' official website on January 23, 2026.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB Clerk Result 2025 are out on IBPS' official website, ibps.in., on January 23, 2026. The result has been declared for the Prelim exam, which was held on December 2025. The students who will qualify in Prelims, will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, as they have been shortlisted for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025-26, which is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2026. .
The result will have section-wise marks obtained in the Prelims exam along with overall score of each candidate. It will also have qualifying status for RRB Clerk Mains. Candidates can download their result by providing their registration number and password.