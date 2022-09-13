IBPS RRB Clerk Prelim 2022 result OUT: Official website, how to check and other important details here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelim 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the marks for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 at the official website-- ibps.in. All candidates can now check their IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 marks using their registration number and date of birth. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on September 24.

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in

Now, click on ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Entre the required details

Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Marks and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who cleared the prelims exam will be called for provisional allotment. IBPS RRB Clerk Provisional Allotment will be held in the month of January 2023.

