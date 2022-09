IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 admit card at the official website-- bank.ibps.in. Eligible candidates can now download the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains admit card. Aspirants must note that they need to paste a photograph on their IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 admit card.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of the bank.ibps.in.

Now, click on ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Exam Call letter for CRP-RRB-XI-Office Assistant ( Multipurpose)’

You need to login into the website using your details

Download IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card and take a print out for future reference.

