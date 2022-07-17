Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 released at ibpsonline.ibps.in, get direct link here

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 through the official website of IPBS at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 released at ibpsonline.ibps.in, get direct link here
File photo

The admit cards for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2022 (CRP RRBs XI)for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) has been released on July 16, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can download the  IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2022 admit card at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The admit card can be downloaded until August 14. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB Group B admit card online through candidate login using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).  

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 - Steps to download
- Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants' link
- To log in, enter your registration number and password.
- Your IBPS RRB Clerk prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future references.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistani drone sightings near international borders in Punjab, J-K; search ops underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.