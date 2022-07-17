IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 released at ibpsonline.ibps.in, get direct link here

File photo

The admit cards for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2022 (CRP RRBs XI)for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) has been released on July 16, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can download the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2022 admit card at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The admit card can be downloaded until August 14. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB Group B admit card online through candidate login using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 - Steps to download

- Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in.

- On the homepage, click on the 'Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants' link

- To log in, enter your registration number and password.

- Your IBPS RRB Clerk prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for future references.