IBPS RRB admit card 2021 for pre-exam training to be released on THIS date -Details here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to release IBPS RRB admit card for pre-exam training on July 9. The IBPS RRB admit Card 2021 will be released on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS had said in the job notice that the pre-exam training will only be held if it is safe and possible to conduct it due to the COVID-19 situation.

"Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centers viz. Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Varanasi, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana, Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur," official notification reads.

The training is expected to be conducted from July 19 to July 25.

After the pre-exam training, the IBPS admit cards for the RRB preliminary exam will be released. The exact dates of the exam have not been announced by the IBPS.

IBPS has concluded the recruitment process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II and III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) on June 28, 2021.

Important Dates:

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: 09.07.2021

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: 19.07.2021 to 25.07.2021

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary: July/ August 2021

Online Examination – Preliminary: August 2021

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: September 2021

Download of Call letter for online exam – Main / Single: September 2021

Online Examination – Main / Single: September/October 2021

Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October 2021

Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2021

Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2021

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant (Multipurpose): January 2022