IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Tips to prepare for officer scale 2 and 3 posts

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 scale 2 and 3 officer exam will be conducted on September 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

IBPS RRB 2022| Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 on September 24. IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment exam is being held to hire candidates for the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-1, 2, and 3) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). 

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Tips to prepare

1. Analyse syllabus, section-wise important topics, exam pattern, cut-off, last year’s exam analysis
2. Assess your strengths and weakness, Prepare strategy and sequence of questions when attempting
3. Recommended Books for Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation in IBPS RRB 2022 Single Exam
4. Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Quantitative Aptitude and DI questions from different topics
5. Quantitative Aptitude & DI Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies.

