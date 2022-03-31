IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy announced for Division Head post with salary up to Rs 25 lakh - Check details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has asked interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services). Candidates can apply for the same through IBPS's official website - ibps.in. Notably, this job will only be available on a contract basis.

The registration process began on March 24, 2022, and will end on April 13, 2022.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important dates for candidates to remember

Application start date: March 24, 2022

Application end date: April 13, 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Division Head (Technology Support Services): 1 post

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria/Educational qualifications required

Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications and/ or equivalent. (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Government Regulatory Bodies)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Not more than 61 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1961.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Selection will be done based on shortlisting and interviews.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Annual CTC (As per current policy)

Rs 25 lakh (approx.)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts before April 13, 2022, via the official website - ibps.in.