IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy announced for Division Head post with salary up to Rs 25 lakh - Check details

Candidates can apply for the same through IBPS's official website - ibps.in. Notably, this job will only be available on a contract basis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has asked interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services). Candidates can apply for the same through IBPS's official website - ibps.in. Notably, this job will only be available on a contract basis. 

The registration process began on March 24, 2022, and will end on April 13, 2022. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important dates for candidates to remember 

Application start date: March 24, 2022 
Application end date: April 13, 2022 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Division Head (Technology Support Services): 1 post 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria/Educational qualifications required 

Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications and/ or equivalent. (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Government Regulatory Bodies) 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

Not more than 61 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1961. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure 

Selection will be done based on shortlisting and interviews. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Annual CTC (As per current policy)

Rs 25 lakh (approx.)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts before April 13, 2022, via the official website - ibps.in. 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Click here to apply online 

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification

