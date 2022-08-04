IBPS Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts, know how to apply

File photo

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking and Personal Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for 6432 Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts. The last date to apply is August 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT)

No Of Vacancy: 6432

Pay Scale: 14500 – 25700/-

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee:

For Gen/OBC/EWS: Rs. 850/-

For SC/ ST/PWD: Rs. 175/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply this sarkari naukri online through the IBPS website ibps.in.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 02, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 22, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Application fee: August 22, 2022

Date of Online Exam – Preliminary: October 2021

Mains Exam Date: November 2022

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary, Main Online Exam & Interview.