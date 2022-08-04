Search icon
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts, know how to apply

IBPS Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is August 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:48 AM IST

File photo
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking and Personal Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for 6432 Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts. The last date to apply is August 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in.
 
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT)
No Of Vacancy: 6432
Pay Scale: 14500 – 25700/-
 
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.
Age Limit: 20 to 30 years
 
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: 
For Gen/OBC/EWS: Rs. 850/-
For SC/ ST/PWD: Rs. 175/-
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply this sarkari naukri online through the IBPS website ibps.in.
 
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 02, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 22, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Application fee: August 22, 2022
Date of Online Exam – Preliminary: October 2021
Mains Exam Date: November 2022
 
IBPS PO/MT Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary, Main Online Exam & Interview.
