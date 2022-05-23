IBPS Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for Research Associate posts, salary up to 12 lakh

File photo

IBPS Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for Research Associate (Grade ‘E’) posts. The last date to apply is May 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in.

The job requires the development of objective type aptitude and achievement tests designed to assess primarily cognitive ability and research in the area of Psychometrics/ Psychological measurement.

Vacancy details:

Post: Research Associates

Grade: E

Basic Pay: Rs 44, 9900/-

Total Emoluments: Around 12 lakh per year

Place of posting: IBPS Mumbai

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done post-graduation in psychology/education/psychological measurement/psychometrics/management/psychometrics/management specialisation in HR with 55% marks from recognised universities.

Minimum Work experiences: Preferably one year of experience in academic research/ test development. Competency in operating computers is a must.

Selection Process: Online exam, item writing exercise, group exercise and personal interview.

Notification: ibps.in