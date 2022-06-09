IBPS Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 4016 Office Assistant posts at ibps.in, know salary, how to apply

File photo

IBPS is inviting applications for 4016 Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The last date to apply is June 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

No. of Vacancy: 4016

Pay Scale: 7200 – 19300/-

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Working knowledge of Computer.

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

For Gen/OBC/EWS: Rs. 850/-

For SC/ ST/PWD: Rs. 175/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the IBPS website ibps.in

Starting date for online application submission: June 07, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 27, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Application fee: June 27, 2022

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary: July/August 2022

Date of Online Examination – Preliminary: August 2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: September 2022

Download of Call letter for online exam – Main / Single: September 2022

Online Examination – Main / Single: September/October 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary and Main Online Exam.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification: ibps.in