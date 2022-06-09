IBPS Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 4016 Office Assistant posts at ibps.in, know salary, how to apply

IBPS is inviting applications for 4016 Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The last date to apply is June 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ibps.in.
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
No. of Vacancy: 4016
Pay Scale: 7200 – 19300/-
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Working knowledge of Computer.
Age Limit: 18 to 28 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets
For Gen/OBC/EWS: Rs. 850/-
For SC/ ST/PWD: Rs. 175/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the IBPS website ibps.in
Starting date for online application submission: June 07, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 27, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Application fee: June 27, 2022
Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary: July/August 2022
Date of Online Examination – Preliminary: August 2022
Result of Online exam – Preliminary: September 2022
Download of Call letter for online exam – Main / Single: September 2022
Online Examination – Main / Single: September/October 2022
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary and Main Online Exam.
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification: ibps.in