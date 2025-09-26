Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IBPS PO Result 2025 DECLARED: Get direct LINK to download scorecard here

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: Candidates can access their results by logging into the portal using their registration or roll number along with their date of birth or password.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

IBPS PO Result 2025 DECLARED: Get direct LINK to download scorecard here
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 on its official website -- ibps.in. Candidates who successfully appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can now check their scores and qualifying status online. Candidates can access their results by logging into the portal using their registration or roll number along with their date of birth or password. IBPS conducted the PO prelims 2025 exam on August 23 and 24.

Steps to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS PO prelims result link on the homepage

Step 3: On the next login page, enter the application number or roll number and date of birth or password

Step 4: Submit and download the IBPS PO prelims result 2025

Get an IBPS PO Prelims 2025 download link HERE.

The IBPS PO prelims examination 2025 was conducted to shortlist candidates for the probationary officer (PO) role in various Indian public sector banks. Candidates who have qualified prelims exam, will be eligible to appear for the mains examination.

READ | IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK here

