IBPS PO Result 2023 to fill over 8400 vacancies declared: See how and where to check

IBPS PO Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) result 2023 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result from the official website-- ibps.in. To check the IBPS PO Result 2023 candidates will have to log in using their registration number ad date of birth.

This PO recruitment of IBPS is conducted with the aim to fill a total of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers and Management Trainee posts.

Read: JEE Main 2023 registration window reopened: How to apply, deadline, website here

IBPS PO Result 2023: How to check