IBPS PO Result 2023 to fill over 8400 vacancies declared: See how and where to check

IBPS PO Result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) result 2023 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result from the official website-- ibps.in.  To check the IBPS PO Result 2023 candidates will have to log in using their registration number ad date of birth.

This PO recruitment of IBPS is conducted with the aim to fill a total of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers and Management Trainee posts. 

IBPS PO Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website-- ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Click here to view score of candidates shortlisted for interiew for CRP/PO, MTS."
  • On the new page, enter the required credentials
  • Check result and take a print out of the same for future reference. 
