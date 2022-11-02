Search icon
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 preliminary examination result DECLARED! Here's how and where to check

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 preliminary examination result has been declared at ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the result for the Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainee preliminary examination (CRP PO/MT-XII) on November 2 at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their IBPS PO 2022 recruitment exam result from the official website once the link is activated. 

IBPS PO Prelims 2022: How to check  

  • Visit the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in.
  • Click on the link to view preliminary exam result status for CRP PO/ MT XII on top of the page
  • On the login page, key in your registration number/roll number and password / DOB (dd-mm-yy format)
  • Enter the captcha code then click on login
  • IBPS PO prelims result will be displayed on the screen Or Click here to go directly to the login page.

The IBPS PO recruitment 2022 preliminary examination was conducted on October 15 and October 16. The results will be available on the website for viewing till November 9, 2022. Candidates who have passed in the IBPS PO preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the main exam.

