IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Last day TODAY to apply for bumper vacancies at ibps.in - Know how to apply, direct link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for the IBPS PO recruitment exam 2021 today (November 10) through the official website of IBPS - ibps.in. IBPS recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 4,135 vacancies for the post of probationary officers.

The notification (CRP PO/MT-XI for vacancies of 2022-23) of this IBPS recruitment process for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees was released on October 19 and the application process started on October 20, 2021.

Candidates applying for the IBPS PO recruitment should have completed a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

The selection is based on the online preliminary exam, online main examination as well as on interview. Candidates who clear all three phases of the exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

IBPS PO Exam Dates (tentative):

Online preliminary examination dates: December 4 and 11, 2021

Preliminary examination results: December 2021/January 2022

Online main exams: January 2022

Online main exam result: January/February 2022

Interview of shortlisted candidates: February/March 2022

Provisional allotment to the selected candidates: April 2022

Direct link to apply for IBPS PO recruitment 2021: ibpsonline.ibps.in

Call Letters:

The Centre, venue address, date and time for both online Preliminary and Online Main examinations and interview shall be intimated in the respective Call Letter. An eligible candidate should download his/her call letter from the authorised IBPS website ibps.in by entering his/ her details i.e. Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. No hard copy of the call letter/ Information Handout etc. will be sent by post/ courier.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay Rs 850 as application fees, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay Rs 175 for the same.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection – ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Click on IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 link

Step 3: A new window will open. Either click on New Registration or if you have existing credentails, log in

Step 4: Fill in the details in the application form, upload with necessary documents

Step 5: Pay application fee and submit

Step 6: Download corfirmation and print a copy of the same for future references.