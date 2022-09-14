IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2022 DECLARED at ibps.in: See how to check here

IBPS PO Prelim Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the IBPS PO Preliminary examination result 2022 on Wednesday, September 14 at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates will be able to check the IBPS PO Result 2022 till September 20.

The IBPS PO Preliminary exam 2022 is being conducted to fill Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT)vacancies in participating banks.

IBPS PO Prelims results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP RRBs-XI’ link

Enter Registration Number and Password on the Login page that opens

The Results/scores will appear on the screen

Download the result for future reference.

