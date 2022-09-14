Search icon
IBPS PO Preliminary Result 2022 DECLARED at ibps.in: See how to check here

IBPS PO Preliminary examination result 2022 has been declared at the official website -- ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

IBPS PO Prelim Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the IBPS PO Preliminary examination result 2022 on Wednesday, September 14 at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates will be able to check the IBPS PO Result 2022 till September 20. 

The IBPS PO Preliminary exam 2022 is being conducted to fill Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT)vacancies in participating banks. 

IBPS PO Prelims results 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website ibps.in
  • Click on ‘Check Prelims Result for CRP RRBs-XI’ link
  • Enter Registration Number and Password on the Login page that opens
  • The Results/scores will appear on the screen
  • Download the result for future reference. 

