Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IBPS PO Prelims exam 2022: Admit card likely to be released soon at ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims exam 2022: IBPS PO Prelims admit cards will be issued on ibps.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

IBPS PO Prelims exam 2022: Admit card likely to be released soon at ibps.in
File photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the IBPS PO admit card 2022 for prelims exam soon. As per reports, the IBPO PO exam admit card 2022 is likely to be released today (October 6). Once released, IBPS PO admit card will be available on the official website, ibps.in. To access the admit card, candidates are required to have valid login credentials.

IBPS PO exam is likely to be conducted on October 15 - 16 and 22, 2022.

IBPS PO admit card: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on IBPS PO Prelims admit card link.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required credentials to log in.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the admit card.

IBPS PO Prelims exam is held for 100 marks and the total duration is 1 hour.

IBPS PO exam will have 3 sections in the paper – English Language, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language section will have 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two sections will have 35 questions each for 35 marks each.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival
Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.