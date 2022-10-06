IBPS PO Prelims exam 2022: Admit card likely to be released soon at ibps.in

File photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the IBPS PO admit card 2022 for prelims exam soon. As per reports, the IBPO PO exam admit card 2022 is likely to be released today (October 6). Once released, IBPS PO admit card will be available on the official website, ibps.in. To access the admit card, candidates are required to have valid login credentials.

IBPS PO exam is likely to be conducted on October 15 - 16 and 22, 2022.

IBPS PO admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on IBPS PO Prelims admit card link.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required credentials to log in.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the admit card.

IBPS PO Prelims exam is held for 100 marks and the total duration is 1 hour.

IBPS PO exam will have 3 sections in the paper – English Language, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language section will have 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two sections will have 35 questions each for 35 marks each.