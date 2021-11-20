IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2021: Admit card released at ibps.in - Direct link

The IBPS PO Prelims admit card has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today (November 20, 2021). Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021, across the country.

In the prelims examination, 100 questions will comprise 100 marks and the question paper will be bilingual. The duration of the IBPS PO prelims will be 1 hour. This exam will have a negative marking for each wrong answer.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

On the home page, click on the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter the required credentials to log in.

Check the admit card and download it.

Take a printout for further need.

Candidates who qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IBPS.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 direct link: ibpsonline.ibps.in