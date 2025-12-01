IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

Meet ‘Belgium’s little Einstein’ who graduated in quantum physics, cleared PhD at 15, aims to...
EDUCATION
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Candidates can check their result by logging into their account with their registration number and password.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website -- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 can now check their result status of the online main examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV. The exam was conducted on October 12, 2025. Along with the result, IBPS has also released the section-wise marks and overall marks scored by candidates.
Candidates can check their results by logging into their accounts with their registration number and password. The shortlisted candidates of the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 will be called for the group exercise and interview.
Get a direct link for IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 HERE