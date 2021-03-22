IBPS PO Mains 2020-21 Score Card Released- Check download link, other details

The link to view the IBPS PO mains 2020-21 scorecard will be active on the website till March 30.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday (March 22) declared the scores of candidates shortlisted for the interview round of IBPS PO mains 2020-21 under CRP-X. The scores can be viewed on the official website of IBPS website ibps.in.

The link to view the scores will be active on the website till March 30.

The current IBPS PO recruitment drive 2020-21 is being held for a total of 3,517 posts. The IBPS PO prelims exam was held in four phases - October 3, 2020, October 10, 2020, January 5, 2021, and January 6, 2021. The results for the same were declared on January 20.

CRP-X main examination for probationary officer (PO) recruitment was held by IBPS on February 4, 2021. The main result for IBPS PO was announced on February 18.

Here's a direct link to download IBPS PO main scorecard 2021

How to download the IBPS PO Main 2020 scorecard

Step 1- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the option 'Click here to view your scores of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X'.

Step 3- A new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4- Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 5- The results and scorecard for IBPS PO main 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download the scorecard and results and take a printout for future use.

Candidates who have passed the main exam will now be asked to sit for the interview round. All details, like the date, time, venue and rules for the interview round will be announced soon, hence, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPO for updates.