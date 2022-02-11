IBPS PO Main exam 2021: Results released at ibps.in - Steps to download results

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released its PO Mains Result 2021 on Thursday, February 10 for the positions of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT).

Candidates who appeared for the test can check their scores on the official website of IBPS - ibps.in. Notably, candidates can download their results by February 16.

Here’s how you can download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021:

- Visit the official website - ibps.in

- Click on 'View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-X' on the main homepage.

- After getting redirected to the new page, you can enter your login details like registration number or roll number, password or date of birth, and captcha code and login.

- Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and save their results and also take a printout for future reference.

Candidates qualifying the main exam will be called for an interview. Notably, an IBPS PO interview admit card will also be provided soon at ibps.in