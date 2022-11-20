IBPS PO Main 2022 admit card released at ibps.in, get direct link here

File photo

The admit card for IBPS Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam has been released by The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 through the official website at ibps.in. IBPS PO Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2022. Candidates can download their admit card till November 26, 2022.

As per the notice released, “Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will consist of objective tests or 200 marks and Descriptive test for 25 marks.”

To download the admit card you will have to enter your registration number, password and captcha to download the admit card.

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Click on the ‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XII’ link

Enter the required details -- ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Your IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022/ IBPS PO Main Call Letter 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout of the admit card for future reference.

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022: Direct link