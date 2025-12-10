IBPS PO Exam 2025 UPDATE: Interview admit card released at ibps.in; Check direct link to download your hall ticket
EDUCATION
IBPS has released the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 for candidates who cleared the Mains exam. Admit cards are available from December 9 to December 24.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 for candidates who have successfully cleared the Mains examination. Those eligible for the interview round can now access and download their admit cards from the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
The admit cards will be available for download from December 9 to December 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute issues.
Key Details About the Interview Process
Minimum Qualifying Marks:
Weightage for the Selection Process:
The interview scores of candidates who fail to meet the minimum qualifying marks or who are disqualified from the interview process will not be disclosed.
Candidates who have qualified for the Mains exam can follow these steps to download their interview admit card:
Only those candidates who have passed the IBPS PO Mains exam, which was announced on December 1, 2025, are eligible to appear for the interview.
The IBPS PO recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies across various participating banks.
For further details regarding the interview schedule, venue and other updates, candidates should regularly check the official IBPS website at ibps.in. Ensure all required documents are in order and review the interview process carefully to ensure a smooth experience.