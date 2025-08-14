Twitter
EDUCATION

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

    The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 has been officially released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Exam. Candidates who have successfully filled out the online application form can download their admit card from the direct link below. The IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password.

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned

    1. Candidate's name (as per application)
    2. Registration & roll number
    3. Exam date, shift timing, and reporting time
    4. Exam center address with venue code
    5. Photograph and signature (pre-uploaded)
    6. Important exam day instructions

    Get the direct link for IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 HERE.

    Steps to download IBPS PO Admit Card 2025

    1. Visit the official website at ibps.in
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2025.
    3. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
    4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
