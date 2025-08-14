IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password.

The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 has been officially released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Exam. Candidates who have successfully filled out the online application form can download their admit card from the direct link below. The IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. The IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned

Candidate's name (as per application) Registration & roll number Exam date, shift timing, and reporting time Exam center address with venue code Photograph and signature (pre-uploaded) Important exam day instructions

Get the direct link for IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 HERE.

Steps to download IBPS PO Admit Card 2025