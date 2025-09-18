IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result expected soon at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link HERE

Candidates will have to login with their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to download the IBPS PO 2025 prelims results.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to soon declare the IBPS PO 2025 prelims exam result on the official website ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website once they are declared. The exam was held on August 17, 23, and 24. It consisted of 100 objective questions of 100 marks, spanning three sections. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Steps to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the 'IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025' link under latest announcements/recent updates.

Step 3: Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result page if needed.

Direct a direct link to the IBPS website HERE.

Candidates are required to secure minimum cut-offs in each section to qualify for the Online Main Examination. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates regularly. Last year, the IBPS PO prelims exam was conducted till October 20, and the result was declared on November 21.

