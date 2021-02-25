IBPS PO 2020 scorecard released on ibps.in, here's how to check result online

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS PO 2020 scorecard on its official website - ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared in IBPS PO 2020 exam can check their scorecard between February 24 to March 13 on the official website.

It may be recalled that on February 18, IBPS had declared the IBPS PO Result 2020 for the main exam. The IBPS PO Result 2020 result was available for download or checking till February 24.

The IBPS PO Main Exam was conducted on February 4, 2021 for the recruitment of a Probation Officer/ Management Trainee in various banks across the country.

How to check/download scores of IBPS PO scorecard 2020

- Go to IBPS official website ibps.in.

- On the homepage, click on IBPS PO Result 2020 score card link

- You will be directed to a new page, where yo will have to enter the login credentials.

- As you enter your login details, marks will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the IBPS PO scorecard and keep it for future reference.

Notably, tt was the second stage of the recruitment process and those candidates who passed the IBPS PO Preliminary Exam were allowed to appear in this exam.

The candidates who had qualified the IBPS PO Main Exam will now be called in for interview as part of final selection procedure.

A total of 1417 posts will be filled in banks across the country as part of IBPS PO 2020 recruitment drive.