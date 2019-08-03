IBPS PO 2019: Notification released on official website, impotant dates, eligibilty criteria, check @ibps.in

Headlines

Flight Deals: Get cheapest flight tickets to your favourite destination outside India

India to get first chip facility soon, Micron to invest around Rs 6 thousand crore, generate 20,000 jobs

Delhi shocker: 25-year-old college student found dead in Malviya Nagar

Explained: What led Niger soldiers to announce military coup in the country?

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Meet Vikas Khanna, one of India's richest chefs: Know his journey from being dishwasher to TV star; earnings, more

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled aboard

Diabetes: 10 Best dinner foods with low glycemic index

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

HomeEducation

Education

IBPS PO 2019: Notification released on official website, impotant dates, eligibilty criteria, check @ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has issued a notification regarding vacancies in the post of Probationary officer/ Management trainee

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 11:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has issued a notification regarding vacancies in the post of Probationary Officer/ Management trainee on its official website- ibps.in

Interested candidates are required to register for the common recruitment process which will be held in two phases- Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Online Main examination.

Shortlisted candidates in the main examination will be called for a common interview by the nodal agency.

The online registration for the exams will start from August 7, 2019, and will continue till August 28, 2019.

The Preliminary exams will be held on October 12, October 13, October 19 and October 20.

The Main examination will be held on November 30, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

1. Candidate must be a)citizen of India OR b)subject of Nepal OR c)subject of Bhutan.

OR d)a Tibetan refugee who came over to India on January 1, 1962.OR e) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia,Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

2. A candidate must be of a minimum age of 20 years and maximum age of 30 years.

Age relaxations are provided to certain categories of people:

a) SC/ST- 5 years

b) OBC- 3 years

c)  Person with benchmark disabilities- 10 years

d) Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned
Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) WITH 5 YEARS OF MILITARY SERVICE- 5 years.

3. A degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India.

4. There are reservations for people with benchmark disabilities like blindness, low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, etc.

Candidates can check the full details of the common recruitment process via the official notification on the official website. ( look for the advertisement which says click here to see advertisement for PO)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kriti Sanon launches her own skincare brand 'Hyphen' as she ventures into beauty business

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

Weather update: Heavy rainfall in these states; IMD issues red, orange alert till July 28, check full list

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE