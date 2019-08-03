IBPS PO 2019: Notification released on official website, impotant dates, eligibilty criteria, check @ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has issued a notification regarding vacancies in the post of Probationary officer/ Management trainee

Interested candidates are required to register for the common recruitment process which will be held in two phases- Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Online Main examination.

Shortlisted candidates in the main examination will be called for a common interview by the nodal agency.

The online registration for the exams will start from August 7, 2019, and will continue till August 28, 2019.

The Preliminary exams will be held on October 12, October 13, October 19 and October 20.

The Main examination will be held on November 30, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

1. Candidate must be a)citizen of India OR b)subject of Nepal OR c)subject of Bhutan.

OR d)a Tibetan refugee who came over to India on January 1, 1962.OR e) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia,Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

2. A candidate must be of a minimum age of 20 years and maximum age of 30 years.

Age relaxations are provided to certain categories of people:

a) SC/ST- 5 years

b) OBC- 3 years

c) Person with benchmark disabilities- 10 years

d) Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned

Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) WITH 5 YEARS OF MILITARY SERVICE- 5 years.

3. A degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India.

4. There are reservations for people with benchmark disabilities like blindness, low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, etc.

Candidates can check the full details of the common recruitment process via the official notification on the official website. ( look for the advertisement which says click here to see advertisement for PO)