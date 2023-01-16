Search icon
IBPS Exams 2023: RRBs, Clerk, PO, SPL exam schedule released at ibps.in, details here

IBPS Exams 2023: Candidates can check the exam calendar on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released Exams Calendar for IBPS Exams 2023. The tentative exam dates have been released for CRP for RRBs, Clerk, PO and SPL. Candidates can go through the exam calendar on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both the Preliminary and Main examination,

According to the calendar, the preliminary RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale I exam will be on August 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19, 2023. The single exam for Officer Scale II and III will be held on September 10, 2023 and main exam will be held on September 10, 2023.

The preliminary Clerk exam will be conducted on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023 and main exam on October 7, 2023. The PO prelims exam will be conducted on September 23, 30 and October 1, 2023 and main exam on November 5, 2023. The prelims exam for Specialist Officer will be conducted on December 30 and 31, 2023 and main exam on January 28, 2024.

IBPS Exams 2023 Calendar 

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in the advertisement.
(1) Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
(2) Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file
(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
(4) Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

