IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23: Exam schedule for Clerk, PO, RRB exams released on ibps.in

IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 has been released today - January 16, 2022 for RRB, PO, Clerk, SO and other exams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the exam calendar 2022-23 today (January 16, 2022). The tentative exam dates for all exams of RRB, PO, Clerk, SO and so on. Candidates can visit the official website – ibps.in.  

IBPS notification also mentions that the registration process will be done online and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable. Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in advertisement.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit official website of IBPS ibps.in regularly for detailed notification on exams.

RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XI (Officers)

Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale-I: August 07, 2022, August 13, 2022, August 14, 2022, August 20, 2022 and August 21, 2022

Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: September 24, 2022

Main Examination Officer Scale I: September 24, 2022

Office Assistants: October 01, 2022

PSBs - Clerk, PO/MT, SO exam dates

Type of Exam

Clerks

PO

SO

Preliminary Examination

August 28, 2022; September 3 and 4, 2022

October 15, 16 and 22, 2022

December 24 and 31, 2022

Main Examination

October 8, 2022

November 26, 2022

January 29, 2023

Official notice direct link: IBPS Calendar 2022 [Download PDF] 

 

 

