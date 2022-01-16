IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23: Exam schedule for Clerk, PO, RRB exams released on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the exam calendar 2022-23 today (January 16, 2022). The tentative exam dates for all exams of RRB, PO, Clerk, SO and so on. Candidates can visit the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS notification also mentions that the registration process will be done online and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable. Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in advertisement.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit official website of IBPS ibps.in regularly for detailed notification on exams.

RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XI (Officers)

Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale-I: August 07, 2022, August 13, 2022, August 14, 2022, August 20, 2022 and August 21, 2022

Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: September 24, 2022

Main Examination Officer Scale I: September 24, 2022

Office Assistants: October 01, 2022

PSBs - Clerk, PO/MT, SO exam dates

Type of Exam Clerks PO SO Preliminary Examination August 28, 2022; September 3 and 4, 2022 October 15, 16 and 22, 2022 December 24 and 31, 2022 Main Examination October 8, 2022 November 26, 2022 January 29, 2023

Official notice direct link: IBPS Calendar 2022 [Download PDF]