IBPS CRP RRB XI officers scale-I, II and III interview call letter out: See how to download here

IBPS CRP RRB XI officers scale-I, II and III interview call letter has been released at-- ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) CRP RRB XI officers scale-I, II and III interview call letter has been released at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates can check their IBPS CRP RRB XI officers scale-I, II and III using their registration number and password or date of birth. 

The last date to download the IBPS CRP RRB XI officer scale I, II and III is November 30. Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main exams.  The RRB PO mains exam was conducted by IBPS on October 1 and the scale-II and III exams were conducted on September 24. 

IBPS Officers Scale I, II and III hall tickets: How to download 

  • Visit the official website ibps.in
  • Click on the call letter link for the Scale-I/II/III officer interview
  • Key in your registration number and password or date of birth
  • Login and your call letter will appear on your screen
  • Check and download for future purposes.
