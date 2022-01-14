IBPS Clerks XI main admit cards 2021 released at ibps.in - Get DIRECT link here

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) Admit Card 2021 has been released for all candidates for Clerk Mains today (January 14, 2022). Candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam can access the Mains Exam Call Letter. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2022.

To download admit card, candidates need to enter the Registration Number and Password to download the Mains exam Call letter.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

- Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel - ibps.in.

- On the homepage, click on the ‘IBPS Clerk admit card for Mains exam’

- Enter your required credentials to log in.

- Your Clerk Mains Exam Call Letter will appear on your screen.

- Download and print a copy for future use.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 direct link: ibpsonline.ibps.in