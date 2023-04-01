IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list released, direct link here

File photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the IBPS Clerk exam 2023 provisional allotment list. The provisional allotment under the reserve list is available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk 2023 provisional allotment list will be available on the official website till April 30, 2023. The provisional allotment has been made on the basis of merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by the government of India.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list: Steps to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice issued, With the announcement of this notification, the provisional allotment procedure under CRP Clerks XI for the positions 2022–23 is completed.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list