IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 5800 clerk vacancies -Details here

IBPS Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for 5800 clerk posts at various nationalised banks such as Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, etc. The IBPS Recruitment process is concluding in few days.

The last date to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2021 is August 1, 2021. The application process was started on July 12. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Steps to apply IBPS Recruitment 2021

Step 1. Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘IBPS Clerk Exam’ notification

Step 3. Go to the New Registration link

Step 4. Entering your details.

Step 5. Log in using user ID and Password

Step 6. Upload the required document

Step 7. Pay the application fee and download the receipt

The ongoing selection of the IBPS clerk has been put on hold by the government. The came after the controversy of the number of languages in which the exam will be held. The Finance Ministry of India has ordered the banking personnel selection body, IBPS to stop the recruitment. The IBPS clerk recruitment process was going on for nationalised banks for 6,000 posts.

Many candidates have raised this question that when there are more than twenty-two languages recognised by the Constitution of India, then why is the exam for recruitment in the clerical cadre of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) held only in two languages: English and Hindi. Cities are still acceptable but what about the rural area and the villages.

Currently, the Finance Ministry has formed a committee to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local or regional languages.