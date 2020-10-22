IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Online registration link to reopen on October 23

Online registration and application window for 2,557 vacancies for the post of clerk at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will reopen on October 23 (Friday), the details of which will be available on IBPS’ official website - ibps.in.

IBPS will reopen the link for the aspirants who could not fill the form earlier due to various reasons from October 23. The last date to apply for IBPS Clerk 2020–21 exam has now been extended till November 6, 2020.

IBPS has also released a supplementary advertisement for IBPS Clerk 2020-21 examination. IBPS had released the official notification for CRP X Clerk on September 2, for 2557 vacancies.

The number of vacancies was increased from 1,557 to 2557. IBPS, through this recruitment drive, aims to hire 2,557 personnel for the post of clerk in various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4, 12, 13, 2020. The online main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021 and the provisional allotment list will be released on April 1, 2021.