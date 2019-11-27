IBPS clerk recruitment 2019: Prelim admit card released at ibps.in- all you need to know

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit card for Clerk Prelims examination at its official website ibps.in.

In the month of September, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had invited applications for 12075 clerks post nd October 9th was the last date to apply.

Candidates who have applied can download the admit card/call letter on the official website — ibps.in.

Exam pattern

The common recruitment exam will be held in two phases. Both the exams will be conducted in online mode only.

Online preliminary

Online main

Those candidates who will clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the mains attempt.

The preliminary exam will take place on 7th, 8th, 14th, 21th December 2019.

Mains exam will take place on January 19, 2020.

Age limit

A candidate must be falling between 20 to 28 years to be eligible for the recruitment procedure.

Steps to download

1. Go to the official website- ibps.in.

2. Click on the link, ‘download IBPS clerk preliminary exam call letter,’

3. The login page will appear on the screen. Enter your credentials and login

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print out of the examination day.