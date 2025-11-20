IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?
EDUCATION
IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on its official website -- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam can now check their results. To access your result, you will need to enter your registration number and date of birth. It is advisable to download and keep a copy of your result for your records and future reference.
After the IBPS Clerk result, the state-wise cut-off and score card marks will be released soon, helping candidates assess their chances of advancing further. Get a direct link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 HERE.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on 4 and 5 October 2025. Candidates who successfully clear this stage will appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam, which is crucial for the final selection.