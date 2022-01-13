IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021 declared at ibps.in – Get DIRECT link here

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result of Clerk Prelims Result 2021 on January 13, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official website - ibps.in. The Online Preliminary Examination was conducted on December 19, 2021.

The exam was a computer-based exam was held in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

By entering the Registration number and Password, candidates can download the result.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website - ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, IBPS Clerk Prelims result available on the homepage,

Enter your login details.

Your result will be displayed.

Download and print a copy for future references.

This IBPS recruitment drive will fill up more than 7800 Clerk vacancies in various participating banks across the country under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP).

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021: ibpsonline.ibps.in