IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result to be announced soon at ibps.in, know how to download scorecard

Candidates can expect the result to be released between November 16, 2025 and November 25, 2025.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to publish the IBPS Clerk (Customer Service Associate) Prelims 2025 results in the third week of November 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam will be able to access their scores on the official website: ibps.in.
According to the official recruitment schedule, the prelims results will be declared in November 2025, after which admit cards for the mains exam, scheduled for November 29, 2025, will be issued.
Candidates can anticipate the result announcement between November 16 and November 25, 2025. The exact release date will be updated on the IBPS website once confirmed.
Follow the steps below to check and download your prelims result:
Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in
Navigate to the 'Common Recruitment Process (CRP) – CSA' section
Select 'Clerical Cadre XV'
Click on the link for 'Prelims Result – XV'
Log in using your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth
The result will appear on the screen; download and save it for future use
Details Mentioned in the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result
Qualification status for the mains examination
Candidate’s name, roll number, and date of birth
Category and other personal information
The scorecard, including sectional marks and the overall score, will be released separately at a later date.
The IBPS Clerk 2025 prelims exam includes negative marking, where 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates receive 1 mark for every correct response.