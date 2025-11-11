FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be released on 14th November 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official IBPS website using their registration number and date of birth. Those who qualify will move on to the Mains Exam scheduled for this date. Check details here.

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...
The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on 4th and 5th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to determine their eligibility for the next phase, the Mains Exam. The expected release date for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is 14th November 2025. The result will be available online at the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in
. A direct link will also be provided in the article to help candidates access their results easily.

What is the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025?

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is the first stage in the selection process for recruiting candidates for the clerical cadre positions in various public sector banks across India. This year, a total of 13,533 vacancies have been announced under the CRP-CSA XV (Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre). The IBPS Clerk selection process consists of three stages:

  • Prelims Exam
  • Mains Exam
  • Language Proficiency Test (LPT) – Qualifying in nature.

Only candidates who clear the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains Exam scheduled for 29th November 2025.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: What to Expect

This year, more than 12 lakh candidates applied for the 13,533 vacancies. According to IBPS norms, candidates who have cleared the Prelims will be shortlisted based on a ratio of 10 times the vacancies for the Mains Exam. The result will include the qualifying status of each candidate. It’s important to note that the final selection will be based solely on the marks obtained in the Mains Exam, not the Prelims.

How to Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Candidates can check their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 by following a few simple steps. Here’s how:

Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in

Click on the link for 'CRP-Clerical >> Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XV.'

Find and click on the link for the 'Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination 2024-25 for CRP-CSA XV.'

Enter your Registration Number and Password (or Date of Birth).

Complete the Captcha and click on 'Submit.'

View and download your result, which will show your qualifying status.

Important Dates to Remember

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date: 4th and 5th October 2025

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Release Date: 14th November 2025 (Expected)

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date: 29th November 2025

Key Details on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Once the results are out, candidates must check the following details on their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Category and Sub Category
  • State Applied For
  • Prelims Exam Date
  • Mains Exam Date
  • Qualifying Status

If any discrepancies are found in the result, candidates should contact the IBPS support team immediately for clarification.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is a crucial milestone for all banking aspirants, as it determines eligibility for the Mains Exam and the next steps in the recruitment process. Keep your registration number and date of birth handy to check your result as soon as it is published. Best of luck to all the candidates!

